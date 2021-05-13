June 1 cannabis law webinar for towns and villages

WATERTOWN — Join the Tug Hill Commission from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, as Wade Beltramo of the New York Conference of Mayors and Sarah Brancatella of the Association of Towns of the State of New York present “The New Cannabis Law: Consideration for Towns and Villages.”
The Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act of 2021 created a new section of NYS law, cannabis. Several of its provisions affect town and village governments, including licensing and taxation, and there are many questions regarding what can be regulated locally and the timing and process for local regulations.
Questions about what this means for employers and their employees will also be addressed. There will be an opportunity for questions and answers.
Register at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QiR6XWS0SXGV0rIwjU16Uw or on the commission’s website at tughill.org/upcoming-workshops/.
Beltramo is General Counsel to the New York State Conference of Mayors and Municipal Officials (NYCOM), a voluntary membership association representing New York’s city and village governments. As general counsel, Beltramo represents NYCOM and oversees NYCOM’s legal staff and amicus curiae program. He also advocates on behalf of NYCOM’s members at the state and federal levels, speaks regularly on issues related to New York’s local governments, and aids its members as part of NYCOM’s municipal inquiry service. He joined NYCOM in April 2002 after serving as Assistant Corporation Counsel in the New York City Law Department. Prior to that, he was an analyst in the New York City Mayor’s Office of Operations. Beltramo is a graduate of Grinnel College and the Brooklyn Law School.
Brancatella is counsel and legislative director with the Association of Towns of New York State (AOT). There she coordinates AOT’s legislative advocacy, regularly presents on new legislation and other areas of interest to towns, manages AOT’s amicus brief program, and works on member inquires. She is a graduate of SUNY Geneseo and the University at Buffalo School of Law.
