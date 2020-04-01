My name is Bailey and I’m 8 years old. So far it’s been alright being home. In my house, we have been doing art, staying inside, doing our school work, exercising and reading Harry Potter. I miss my friends and my teachers. I am excited to go back to school.
I have only left the house for walks and car rides. My dad is still working and my mom is going crazy by being really silly. She is our teacher right now.
