Hello, my name is Ella Delaney. During this current health crisis, my sister and I have been keeping busy with school work and playing outside.
Last year when the weather turned nice, our neighbors Mr. and Mrs. Dermady always had a fun craft or activity for us to do. We sure hope that this crisis ends soon, so we can once again enjoy these fun things.
In the meantime, our thoughtful neighbors are helping time pass, by filling a box of different crafts and activities for my sister and I and all the neighborhood kids. We sure are thankful as it is helping us to stay busy and hopeful that things will get better soon.
