Keeping Christ in Christmas

The Carthage Knights of Columbus Father John Cosmic Council No. 291 is reminding to “Keep Christ in Christmas” utilizing a billboard on Route 3 between Herrings and Carthage. Council spokesperson expressed thanks to those contributing to the success of the annual program for which a raffle was held. Alma Price of West Carthage won the $330. The Knights will utilize the other half of the funds to continue to put their Christmas message on the billboard. Photo provided
