Kimberly A. Streeter, Stephen P. Caratozzolo

Kimberly A. Streeter and Stephen P. Caratozzolo, Seneca Falls, announce their engagement.
Miss Streeter, daughter of Dwayne and Tamara Streeter, Redwood, graduated in 2008 from Hammond Central School; and in 2013 from Jefferson Community College, Watertown. She is employed by Elmira Psychiatric Center.
Mr. Caratozzolo, son of Paul and Elizabeth Caratozzolo, Seneca Falls, graduated in 2005 from Mynderse Academy, Seneca Falls. He is employed by Connie’s Diner, Waterloo.
An Oct. 9 wedding at St. Patrick’s Church, Seneca Falls, is planned.
