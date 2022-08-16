WATERTOWN — Lachenauer Plaza will be more than just a nice place to gather after the downtown urban park reopens as part of the city’s $3.6 million streetscape project.
The city is incorporating an urban planner’s approach to make the new plaza safer, city officials said.
City planner Geoffrey T. Urda said that the city is utilizing the process of Crime Prevention through Environmental Design, or CPTED, in the redo of the plaza. The approach is based on the principle that architectural elements, in this case throughout the city, can be used strategically to create safer areas.
Mr. Urda is already envisioning what the plaza will look like when the major road improvements are finished next year, he told a gathering of business and community leaders during an Advantage Watertown meeting last week.
In the 1970s, the city dedicated the plaza to William and George Lachenauer, who had served as mayor and the city’s fire chief, respectively.
In the past two weeks, demolition of the plaza was completed as construction begins on the streetscape project. A groundbreaking for the streetscape project was held on July 21.
The new plaza was purposely designed to make it safer for those who use it, Mr. Urda said. The old plaza was surrounded by shrubs and had one access point.
“There was one way in and one way out,” said Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director. “You couldn’t see in. It wasn’t inviting.”
The new plaza will become more open by removing those shrubs and replacing them with small trees, Mr. Lumbis said. The plaza will feature a semicircle brick wall with benches, improved lighting and a grassy area. A small fountain will also be installed.
Those kind of amenities are at the core of the CPTED strategy, Mr. Lumbis said.
The new plaza uses such concepts as “natural surveillance,” “access control” and “territorial reinforcement,” Mr. Urda said.
The streetscape improvements also are occurring on Court Street, the 200 blocks of Coffeen and Franklin streets, and the area on Washington Street that surrounds the Gov. Roswell P. Flower Monument.
The project involves widening sidewalks, enhancing crosswalks, improving lighting and planting new trees. The work along Court Street includes reverse-angled parking.
The streetscape project is part of the city’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative program that was awarded in 2017.
In an unrelated project, a Syracuse developer plans to restore the Globe building at 302 Court St. and plans to add upstairs apartments in two other nearby buildings.
On the other side of Public Square, work on another component of the streetscape project also began along Franklin Street, where new sidewalks and curbing will be installed.
The look will be similar to the first section of the busy street that leads into downtown completed a number of years ago.
The city was awarded $1.6 million in DRI funding for the streetscape project and plans to use $1.75 million of its $22 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Other funding comes from a $250,000 grant from National Grid.
Mr. Urda hopes that the streetscape project will be done for a ribbon-cutting ceremony next June.
