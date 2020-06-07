Larry and Janette Corey, 60 years

CASTORLAND — Larry and Janette Corey, 9626 Route 126, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary at a Chaumont occasion, hosted by their children, at 6 p.m. June 13.
Mr. Corey, son of Violet and Manford Corey, and Janette Scott, daughter of Hazel and Wilmot Scott, were married on June 11, 1960, at First Methodist Church, Gouverneur, with the Rev. Stanley Brown officiating. Honor attendant was Edna Scott, sister of the bride.
Mrs. Corey graduated from Oswego State University. She is a retired remedial math teacher from Beaver River Central School, Beaver Falls. She enjoys cooking, reading and spending time with her grandchildren.
Mr. Corey graduated from Oswego State University and St. Lawrence University, with a master’s degree. He is retired from business management from Beaver River Central School.
He is an active member of the Beaver Falls United Methodist Church and several other local organizations. Mr. Corey enjoys reading and spending time with family at his camp in Chaumont.
The couple has three daughters and sons-in-law, Pam and Robert Hack, Baldwinsville, Julie and Christopher Lapointe, Chaumont, and Amy and John Winslow, Lansing; and eight grandchildren.
