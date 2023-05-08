LOWVILLE — As a final farewell to former Lowville Fire Department chief John P. Christman, members of the department held a Last Call service Saturday en route to the funeral for their fallen comrade, who died April 29.
The Lowville fire engine draped in black and purple led the procession of firefighters in dress uniforms escorting the hearse. The department’s drum corps kept the beat as uniformed department and auxiliary members marched, led by a color guard from the two units.
In front of the fire station on South State Street, two aerial trucks suspended a large American flag. The hearse paused under the flag for a last call from dispatch and thanking Chief Christman for this 30 years of service to the fire department, six and a half of which he served as chief. The fire siren sounded as the procession continued.
Apparatus from Lewis County fire departments as well as from neighboring departments coming from as far as Star Lake, Mannsville, Watertown and Richville, joined the procession.
