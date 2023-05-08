Last Call service sounded for former Lowville chief

The remains of John P. Christman were escorted by uniformed Lowville Fire Department members. Photo provided

LOWVILLE — As a final farewell to former Lowville Fire Department chief John P. Christman, members of the department held a Last Call service Saturday en route to the funeral for their fallen comrade, who died April 29.

The Lowville fire engine draped in black and purple led the procession of firefighters in dress uniforms escorting the hearse. The department’s drum corps kept the beat as uniformed department and auxiliary members marched, led by a color guard from the two units.

