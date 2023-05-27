Last Lowville Civil War Veteran

Editor’s note: This article was submitted by Jeff French, vice commander of the Floyd Lyng American Legion Post 723, Copenhagen.
LOWVILLE — On Memorial Day, we need to remember all those who serve our country and the sacrifices they made for our freedoms. One such veteran is Clark Taft Van Valkenburg.
“Clark Taft Van Valkenburg, resident of Lowville over a half century, and the last Civil War veteran here, died yesterday at his home in Water Street after an extended period of ill health. Funeral service will be conducted at his home Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and a half hour later at Trinity Episcopal Church, the Rev. Walter L. Bennett, officiating. Military honors will be accorded by Lowville Post 162, American Legion, and burial will be in Rural Cemetery.
Mr. Van Valkenburg was born in the Town of Lee, Oneida County, Oct. 3, 1846, son of Lorenzo and Frances Taft Van Valkenburg. His mother was a relative of President William Howard Taft. When 15 years of age he enlisted at Rome in the 81st New York Infantry and served in the battles of Cold Harbor, Petersburg and Bull Run.
Following honorable discharge, he returned home and about 50 years ago came to Lowville. For a time, he was a steam mill operator and afterward took up farming.”
Besides being a member of the Grand Army of the Republic Bailey Post, he was a member of the Freemasons was a Teller when installed December 27, 1901.
On June 10 the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Walter H. French Camp No. 17, Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Auxiliary to Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Lowville American Legion, Lowville Veterans of Foreign War and the Marine Corps League will hold a headstone dedications for the last living Civil War Veteran of Lowville, Clark Van Valkenburg, James Nolan and Albert Loeffler.
