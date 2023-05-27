Last Lowville Civil War Veteran

Flag of the 81st Infantry Regiment Photo provided

Editor’s note: This article was submitted by Jeff French, vice commander of the Floyd Lyng American Legion Post 723, Copenhagen.

LOWVILLE — On Memorial Day, we need to remember all those who serve our country and the sacrifices they made for our freedoms. One such veteran is Clark Taft Van Valkenburg.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.