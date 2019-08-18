Lawrence and Beulah Trippany, 70 years

MASSENA — Lawrence and Beulah Trippany recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with an Aug. 3 family cookout at their home, hosted by their children and their spouses.
Mr. Trippany, son of Clifford and Marie Trippany, and Beulah Wilkins, daughter of Clarence and Eva Wilkins, were married on Aug. 6, 1949, at the Church of the Holy Cross, Hopkinton, with the Rev. Antwine Audet officiating.
Mrs. Trippany is a homemaker.
Mr. Trippany retired from Reynolds Metals.
The couple has four children, Gary and Lynn Trippany, Massena, Kevin and Kim Trippany, Massena, Michael and Nin Trippany, Highgate Center, Vt., and Sheila and Steve Flynn, Massena; 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
