GLENFIELD — In one week, dozens of Lewis County employees and a small army of professional movers packed boxes, downsized and relocated three departments to temporary offices at the former Glenfield Elementary School, all without interruption to crucial services.
For the past two weeks, more than 80 staff members of the Department of Social Services, Office for the Aging and the Soil and Water Conservation District packed boxes while they answered phones and continued to do their work.
“We had to figure out how to keep it open in case there were emergencies,” said DSS Commissioner Jennifer L. Jones. “I’m not saying it was all as fast as we usually work, but we didn’t stop services.”
The only service delays included the two days it took to reopen the One-Stop Employment Resources room in its new location and a “slow-down” at the Office for the Aging for a day.
Mrs. Jones said while packing, the staff went through 40 years of accumulation since being in the Outer Stowe Street building in Lowville, significantly paring down what needed to be moved.
The downsizing started about a year ago with the child support unit slowly digitizing the contents of about 19 file cabinets with the adult protective team following suit, making the cabinets obsolete and eliminating hundreds of pounds of paper archives.
When the Greater Syracuse Moving Co. team showed up, the Lowville offices were ready for them.
“The moving crew came in like an army,” County Manager Ryan M. Piche said. “Two tractor-trailers and about 34 guys … in the first hour they had cleaned out an entire section of the building.”
“They just walked in the front door and things started disappearing,” Mrs. Jones added, crediting their strategy which took half of the moving team to the new location with the first full truck to unload while the next truck was being filled by the other half.
Mr. Piche said the hard work and professionalism of everyone involved resulted in the move taking seven, rather than the 10 days quoted, saving the county about $45,000.
An effort was made to ensure that the efforts were rewarded throughout the week.
“Any time you’re moving it can be exciting as much as it’s a pain in the butt, so we tried to make it a little festive,” Mr. Piche said. “We made a trip to Utica for tomato pies, had lemonade for them … and employees were allowed to graffiti their old space at the old building.”
The staff took up the offer, and their hand-scrawled signatures, poetry, yearbook-like dedications and pithy remarks remained on the walls as contractors began to demolish the building’s interior on Monday.
Mrs. Jones acknowledged her assistant, Andrea Warden; the department’s IT specialist, Lisa Hurley; the county IT department; and the county buildings and grounds department, which did significant work to prepare the Glenfield location for going above and beyond to make the move smooth. Mr. Piche added Mrs. Jones to that list.
“Everybody — the taxpayers, legislators — should be very proud about the work they’ve put in,” he said. “Jenny Jones — I don’t think she has sat down in two weeks. She has taken personal responsibility to make sure her crew could continue to work, was prepared and had everything they needed.”
And while no one is quite sure where to find the Band-Aids without asking around, Mrs. Jones said the move has been completed and all the boxes have been unpacked.
All that remains is for everyone to adjust to their new setups by “moving things around to suit their needs” and in many cases, getting used to working in shared spaces instead of private offices.
“There are some things we’re learning with the shared spaces, like who talks loud when they’re on the phone, but everyone is doing what they can to adapt,” she said.
Clients are also already adapting.
The commissioner estimated that between 20 and 30 people came to the new office on Thursday alone and with the free Glenfield Express shuttle bus departing from Lowville seven times Monday through Friday to bring people directly to the Glenfield offices, that number is anticipated to rise quickly back to normal levels.
All of the public-facing services are located on the ground floor of the two-story brick building with a portico supported by six square white columns. The administrative and other offices are situated in the upstairs classrooms.
The biggest challenge faced so far was the extreme heat last week, which made it clear that the lack of a centralized air conditioning system in the building, constructed in 1931, could bring work to a halt.
“If temperatures reach 85 (degrees), people will be sent home,” Mr. Piche said, although there are not many more days like that anticipated with the end of summer near.
He noted the county looked at installing centralized air or even individual air conditioners for each room after purchasing the building in February, but the electrical system, already taxed by computers and other electronic devices, could not have handled the load.
Some of the features unique to the building’s former use, however, have worked out perfectly for the departments.
Social Services has been using the playground for foster care visitations as well as a corner of the gym that has been dubbed “the rainbow room” by some of the children in the program.
“I think we’ve landed in a great space for us for the time being but the building wasn’t completely renovated for us and there’s a lot of work that needs to be done … it’s not the prettiest of places on the inside even though it looks great on the outside,” she said. “The move back will be easier. We’re much leaner now.”
They also won’t have to move any furniture back as the Lowville renovations will also provide new furniture.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s local service office that had been renting space in the DSS building also relocated last week to its new office in Lowville, and the Community Services Department moved into the Lewis County Court House office building at 5660 N. State St. in Lowville a few weeks ago, Mrs. Jones said.
Renovations on the Outer Stowe Street building are expected to be completed by early next summer.
