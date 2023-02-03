GLENFIELD — On a seasonably cold Sunday in January, members of local fire departments took a dip in the icy waters of the tri-ponds off Lee Road as part of ice-rescue training.
The first day of the training through the state Office of Fire Prevention and Control, part of the NYS Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, was classroom instruction.
NYS Fire Protection Specialist David Dye taught the basics of ice rescue to attendees from the Three G, Port Leyden, Turin, Croghan and Constableville fire departments.
“The NYS Office of Fire Prevention and Control delivers high-quality training to New York’s firefighters and first responders from across the state, year-round, in a variety of techniques,” said Jordan Guerrein, of State Division of Homeland Security, which oversees State Fire. “This advanced-level training teaches participants how to conduct off-shore and shore-based ice rescue techniques in various scenarios. Responders learn how to help potential ice rescue victims and help victims rescue themselves, when possible and safe to do so. The course also teaches responders how to identify the effects of cold water on victims, and how to recognize and use ice rescue equipment.”
On day two, the firefighters, donned in cold-water rescue suits, took to the ice to practice the learned skills.
According to Mr. Guerrein, the trainee practiced several scenario-based exercises “that broaden the participants experience with ice rescues.”
“Practicing these skills in a live environment using real-world situations aims to enhance responders’ capabilities when it comes to ice rescues in New York’s winter months,” he said. “Students practice skills such as helping talk a victim through rescuing themselves, reaching for them or throwing a rope from shore, utilizing an inflatable rescue craft to cross open water and ice, and finally entering the water and rescuing the victim.”
Richard E. McLane, chief of the Three G Volunteer Fire Company Inc., said the cooperation among the Lewis County fire departments during the training was exceptional.
“It is good training especially for new members,” said the chief. “It is very necessary training. In my 10 years in the department we have had six cold water rescue calls.”
“New York has many bodies of water that allow for year-round recreation,” he said. “Outdoor enthusiasts who take part in ice fishing or snowmobiling sometimes travel onto areas of frozen water where ice is weak and cannot support much weight. New York State Fire is proud to train local responders on how to conduct this type of rescue safely and efficiently.”
The training took 16 hours and the majority of time was conducted on the frozen pond.
