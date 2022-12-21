LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Solid Waste Facility on Route 26 and the Croghan transfer station will be closed on Saturday in anticipation of the snowstorm forecast to be at its most intense that day, according to information provided by County Manager Ryan M. Piche.
The facilities would normally have been open for a half day on Christmas Eve.
