Ice Cream Trail prize used for birthday party

Over the summer Cornell Cooperative Extension organized an Ice Cream Trail to spotlight the dairy industry product. Each participating ice cream shop in Lewis County provided a sticker for visitors’ maps. Completed maps were placed in a drawing for one of two grand prizes provided by Stewarts Shops and Lewis Lanes. When the Kelli and Joseph Lawrence family of Lowville won the Lewis Lanes birthday party for six people complete with bowling, pizza, soda and an ice cream cake, they decided to utilize the prize for son Benjamin’s upcoming birthday. Attending the party were from left, Deane Andrews, Ben, Toran Zehr, Brian Hewitt and Eli Petzoldt. Photo provided
