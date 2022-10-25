LOWVILLE — Lewis County judge candidate Caleb J. Petzoldt shared his story and answered questions at a town hall meeting on Monday evening.
About 12 people gathered at the joint town and village of Lowville hall to learn more about the candidate.
“I truly believe that this is one of the most important elections that we’re having in Lewis County this year,” Mr. Petzoldt said. “This is a 10-year term so it’s going to affect the direction of the courts in Lewis County for the next 10 years, so I think it’s a significant decision that the voters of Lewis County have to make very carefully.”
He said the driving force for his decision to run for judge is that with the state bail rules now in place allowing people accused of crimes to be free without bail while their case is being decided in court even for some violent crimes, long delays in court cases leave communities less safe, he believes.
Throughout the evening he acknowledged that even as a judge he will have no power to change the bail reform laws, but said he hopes the state will follow the federal bail law and put the decision-making about the risk of a violent offender to the community in the hands of the judge.
In Lewis County, with two mornings of criminal court per month, Mr. Petzoldt said it is “not enough to handle the influx of crime that we’re seeing and cases continue to pile up.”
He said with so few court dates, cases are pushed out months when there is a need to adjourn a case for some reason and most cases take four or five court appearances to resolve a criminal case.
Because court schedules are determined by the judge, Mr. Petzoldt said he will hold criminal court every day for an hour or two and two sessions a day as needed.
He believes the increase in daily court will not slow down the family and surrogate courts and could help to expedite some of those cases being that some of those accused in criminal court are also involved with family court.
“Ultimately the goal of all of this scheduling will be to resolve each and every case within six months of indictment. I think that’s critically important not only to hold criminals accountable for their behavior, but also to keep our community safe.” the candidate said. “There’s no doubt that we’re seeing recidivism in crime and I think that some of that is attributed to bail reform as these individuals who would have previously been held in custody, and they’re no longer being held.”
He said by holding attorneys more accountable for their time in family court, proceedings there can be more efficient because there is no incentive to resolve cases more quickly as attorneys can bill for more hours with longer cases.
In answer to a question about his stance on issuing pistol permits as is the responsibility of the county judge, Mr. Petzoldt said he believes the permits “should be issued efficiently and effectively without any delay as it’s already a time consuming enough process for the citizens going through it.”
If elected, Mr. Petzoldt said he will work with Sheriff Michael P. Carpinelli to find out what he can do to ensure his end of the process is efficient and delay-free.
An attendee asked Mr. Petzoldt if he was interested in becoming the acting Supreme Court Justice, but he said it is the Fifth Judicial District’s choice to offer the acting Supreme Court designation and while he is willing to take on the responsibilities if asked, it would be with a caveat.
“What I am going to do is make it very clear to the judges of the Fifth Judicial District that without question, my focus is here in Lewis County and for the citizens that elected me here in Lewis County,” he said.
He was asked about his greatest strength — which he said was his experience working with and in 50 different courts on all levels giving him many ideas to draw from — and his experience with family, surrogate and drug courts.
Mr. Petzoldt said he gained family court experience after law school and drug court experience in Onondaga County. He believes Drug Court should happen weekly instead of monthly and will make that change along with trying to correlate family and drug court where it is appropriate.
While he admitted he doesn’t have surrogate court experience, Mr. Petzoldt said he is confident in his “ability to make those determinations.”
A question was also raised about his residence status.
He explained that although he still owns a home in Baldwinsville, where he and his wife lived before returning to Lewis County to take the assistant district attorney position he currently holds, he has always hoped to live in a house within sight of his parents’ house.
“My plan when this campaign is over, win lose or draw, is to begin construction on that house over in Beaver Falls,” he said. “This is where I’m going to be.”
He also explained that his two children have been in the same school district in Syracuse for about eight years and so they prefer to stay down in that district with their mother, Mr. Petzoldt’s first wife.
“I think as a parent most people can relate to not wanting to displace a child especially when one is coming up on their senior year... and when their mother lives within three miles of the school that they attend,” he explained.
On Tuesday, Mr. Petzoldt said he was pleased with the turnout at Monday’s meeting and the questions that were asked as they helped him reach his goal of ensuring “every voter understands what changes I would make and what changes I think are necessary” in the county’s justice system.
Mr. Petzoldt is running against incumbent Daniel R. King in the Nov. 8 election.
