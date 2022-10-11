GLENFIELD — Lewis County Office for the Aging hosted its annual Fall Festival Sept. 30 at the 3-G Fire Department with about 200 in attendance.
The event included a vaccination clinic sponsored by Wellcare, a public hearing to gain input concerning services, a complimentary dinner provided by Stanford Catering and entertainment by The Adirondack Playboys.
“The flu and COVID booster clinic was a huge success and 48 people were vaccinated,” said Crystal Collette, Office for the Aging director.
As part of the public hearing, Ms. Collette gave a presentation outlining the agency’s services.
“I focused on reviewing our core services,” she said.
The mission of the Lewis County Office for the Aging is to promote the well-being of older adults in Lewis County through coordinated services that enhance independence, dignity and quality of life.
The agency provides home care, caregiver support and respite, nutrition and transportation support.
To allow senior citizens to “age in place,” case managers, partnering with the individual and their support system, coordinate a custom design for services and support.
According to the presentation, these services for income eligible Lewis County residents age 60 years and older can include help for personal care such as bathing, dressing, medication, exercise and meal preparation; light housekeeping; assistance with grocery shopping and banking.
Through NY Connects, the agency provides free, unbiased information about long term services and supports for people of all ages or with any type of disability.
The agency has several programs to see to the nutritional needs including community dining sites for lunch at locations throughout the county.
“I also highlighted a few of our key areas of focus,” said Ms. Collette of the Fall Festival presentation. “Our evening meals program has helped us reach a younger group of people, those in their 60s who may still be working. The evening meals program introduces people to local meat and produce and new foods they may not have tried before like quinoa and goat cheese. OFA is also focusing on creative solutions to the health care workforce shortage which has really impacted the availability of home care aides. Next year OFA, with the support of the Lewis County Board of Legislators, will be entering into a new contract that will provide dedicated aides for OFA clients.”
At the public hearing, feedback from those in attendance was sought through comment cards. All were also encouraged to contact the director directly or email general comments to ofa@lewiscounty.ny.gov.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.