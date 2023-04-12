Advisory Board member honored

March for Meals is an annual celebration held during National Nutrition month for the Lewis County Office for the Aging nutrition programming. ‘This year we focused on encouraging Lewis County Legislators to attend the community dining sites with the OFA Advisory Council members,’ said OFA director Crystal Collette. Barbara Ward of Harrisville volunteered her time as an active member of the Advisory Council over the past decade. ‘Barb recently stepped down from the Advisory Council and that prompted our recognition of her,” the OFA director. ‘Celia Bango has been nominated to replace her.’ Mrs. Ward is pictured with Legislator Phil Hathway. Photo provided
