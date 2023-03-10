Older Adult of Year nominees wanted

LOWVILLE — Lewis County Office for the Aging is seeking nominations for the Randy Streeter Older Adult of the Year Award. Each year, Lewis County OFA sponsors the award named in honor of the founding director of the agency who held the position from 1974 to 1991.

According to a news release from the agency, Mr. Streeter served as a strong and vocal advocate for all older adults with sincere and faithful dedication.

