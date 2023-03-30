LOWVILLE — Lewis County has got a whole new look online that started with a logo redesign and culminated in a more modern, user-friendly website, lewiscountyny.gov.

The county site was designed and will continue to be serviced by Coughlin, Lowville, for the next five years. Although the company was awarded the contract out of a field of nine proposals with its $150,000 bid, it was not selected because it was the cheapest option. It offered more flexibility, follow-up support and it kept the business local, according to Brian Hanno, purchasing director for the county.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.