LOWVILLE — Lewis County has got a whole new look online that started with a logo redesign and culminated in a more modern, user-friendly website, lewiscountyny.gov.
The county site was designed and will continue to be serviced by Coughlin, Lowville, for the next five years. Although the company was awarded the contract out of a field of nine proposals with its $150,000 bid, it was not selected because it was the cheapest option. It offered more flexibility, follow-up support and it kept the business local, according to Brian Hanno, purchasing director for the county.
“Some of them (the proposals) were cheap to start but the recurring costs were very high,” Mr. Hanno said. “It’s not like you’re buying a Chevy truck where everyone’s quoting on the same truck.”
The money spent to date on the new site’s design including all of the security software and protocols to keep county residents’ information safe has been $40,000. The annual service fee for the Word Press platform used for the site and Coughlin’s assistance with whatever the county information technology department cannot handle itself is $4,600.
The site being phased out was on a “proprietary” platform owned by a company that charged $2,000 per year without any backup service or support.
Because his family owns Coughlin, Conner Biolsi, IT director for the county, was not part of the bid selection committee and he has not been allowed to handle any of the financial aspects of the project to avoid impropriety.
Mr. Biolsi commended his team for handling the technical requirements of the early planning stages with Coughlin and the other bidders when he could not yet be involved.
One reason the overall bid for the project was so much higher than the actual design cost was because the county wanted to create an opportunity for villages and towns to inexpensively host their own websites using the county platform, so funds were built into the project planning to help municipalities cover the costs for the next five years.
Mr. Biolsi and Mr. Hanno said, however, that it may not be necessary to use those funds because there is a state grant to cover shared services which would be appropriate for the multi-site use.
Of the 21 municipalities in the county, nine do not have a website, while the others either have created their own sites or use other platforms including the website hosting service available through the Tug Hill Commission.
Mr. Biolsi introduced the new website to county legislators during the Finance and Rules Committee meeting on March 21, highlighting some of the new features that will make it more accessible across the board.
The website is now compatible with communication devices like those used by visually impaired people and can be navigated completely by a keyboard for people unable to use a mouse or a touch pad on a laptop. It also has a version that is easy to read on mobile phones, unlike the current site.
The look on the new homepage is reminiscent of the old site homepage with rows of popular options to click with events and public notices featured farther down, but the lines are cleaner and the information has been reorganized to make it easier for people to find what they need with fewer navigational “clicks.”
It will also be easier for county employees to use and each department will have more control over their own page’s updates.
The website being phased out, lewiscounty.org, will continue to be accessible for the next month while archival information is transferred to the new platform.
Any funds not used of the $150,000 allocated will be returned to the county’s general fund, Mr. Hanno said.
