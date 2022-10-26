The sections of railroad track highlighted in yellow, green and blue within Lewis County are those included in the 37 miles the county is considering buying for a rails-to-trails project targeting each section for specific types of trail use. A public information session on the costs and project details will be held on Nov. 9 at the Lowville Academy High School auditorium. Map provided

LOWVILLE — Lewis County officials will be holding a public information session on the potential railroad acquisition and intended “rails-to-trails” project on Nov. 9.

The meeting will be held in the auditorium at the Lowville Academy High School at 6 p.m.

