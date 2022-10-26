LOWVILLE — Lewis County officials will be holding a public information session on the potential railroad acquisition and intended “rails-to-trails” project on Nov. 9.
The meeting will be held in the auditorium at the Lowville Academy High School at 6 p.m.
Unlike a typical public hearing in which comments are accepted but questions cannot be answered, the session will allow attendees to have their comments heard, ask questions and get answers.
The purchase of the 37 miles of track must be approved by the Board of Legislators after following the standard process for property acquisition.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.