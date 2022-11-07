LOWVILLE — Lewis County authorities say excess sales tax and a healthy general fund would cover the agreed upon railroad purchase price $1 million greater than the anticipated amount without any tax increase.
After more than two months of official negotiations and 10 years since a deal was previously reached, Lewis County agreed to pay Genesee Valley Transportation $2.5 million for all of the track the county sought going north from Lowville to Croghan and to Carthage, and two small “siding” sections of track in Lyons Falls.
Although it was previously reported that all of the track sought by the county was part of the purchase, the track south of Lyons Falls to Boonville will be retained by Genesee Valley, according to the memorandum of understanding signed by both parties.
Lewis County set aside $1.5 million of its allotted American Rescue Plan Act funds for the rails-to-trails project, and the county’s finances are healthy enough to absorb the additional cost.
“I understand that the figure seems high, but in the scope of county government with a $60 million budget and our $25 million fund balance, it’s not really a terribly significant number,” said County Manager Ryan M. Piche.
He added that with an average of $1 million in excess sales tax annually, the extra cost will be easily covered and will not result in a property tax increase.
Under the agreement, GVT is responsible for removing all of the signals, crossing protection and railroad switches as well as getting the approval of the federal Surface Transportation Board as is required for all such sales. The county will own the steel rails and other “track materials.”
“Yes, it was more than what I would like to pay for it but it does include all the steel. We will hopefully recover some of the purchase price with the salvage of the rails, so what the end price will be will be somewhat less than we’ll initially be paying,” said county legislative chair Lawrence L. Dolhof, R-Lyons Falls.
Although GVT offered to give the county the trestle bridge from West Carthage to Carthage for no additional cost, Mr. Piche said they are in the process of contacting the relevant villages and towns and have started an engineering analysis to ensure they would not be “inheriting a liability instead of an asset.”
The county board and administrators are holding a public information session at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Lowvlle Academy High School auditorium to provide these and other details about the potential purchase of the tracks, the benefits of the rails to trails project and how the process will move forward to a board vote and beyond.
“The question is, at this point, is this asset better in the hands of the county government where it can be developed for the good of all rather than in the hands of a private corporation that is going to let it continue to deteriorate? That is the only question that we’re asking legislators to vote on right now,” Mr. Piche said.
Public reaction to a potential rails-to-trails project gauged through surveys, social media and engagement with legislators has been on a wide spectrum from adjacent landowners absolutely against it to other residents who are completely supportive of the plan.
New Bremen Legislator Ian W. Gilbert said his constituents cover that entire range.
“I think that the majority are in favor of the county taking possession of it but within that there’s probably a plurality of people that like the idea of having non-motorized recreation especially on the corridor that runs through our district,” he said, noting that non-motorized trail support has grown as the project has gained steam.
Because of that, Mr. Gilbert said “it would be really hard” for him to support motorized trail in his district, like on the trestle bridge near Route 812, but it is also not a deal breaker on the entire rails-to-trails project.
“I think this is a great opportunity,” Mr. Gilbert said. If we do go forward with it … I think this is something that can really improve the quality of life in Lewis County, even beyond just tourist dollars, providing safe recreation especially for young children and older people who would benefit from being outside and in nature.”
Mr. Piche said that any investment in the county that improves life quality also improves the chances of younger families staying or moving to the area and positively impacts the local economy.
“This is about a community that demographically is getting older and older every year. We are failing to retain young families in Lewis County,” he said, noting that data compiled by the Cornell University Applied Demographic Program indicates that the county is heading toward having one retired person for every person in the workforce within about 15 years.
Legislator Lisa R. Virkler, a nurse, said that in light of the Community Health Assessment being completed by the public health department, “it’s a good time to look at what are some moves we can make to turn things around for our county” being that health issues including obesity, diabetes and heart disease are at high levels.
Acknowledging that simply building the trails won’t solve those problems, she said each action taken is “about moving the needle and I do think this project could potentially move the needle in addressing our mental and physical health issues.”
Mrs. Virkler’s district includes the Railway Historical Society of Northern New York in Croghan and she said she sees an opportunity to create a walking/bicycle trail next to the tracks used by the museum for rail bike or speeder car rides. She said children often walk or ride their bikes from Beaver Falls to Croghan on Route 126.
The completion of all trails through the project is expected to take place over the next 10 to 15 years with the usage of each section of track to be determined separately to ensure it makes the most sense for that area and the state of the tracks.
Mr. Dolhof, however, prefers a “trial and error” approach.
“I don’t see the harm in trying the motorized scope inclusive and then if it doesn’t work, we can back it up. I just don’t buy into the perception out there that the trespass and the abuse (with ATV and snowmobile riders) is rampant,” he said. “Are there cowboys out there? Is there 10% of the population you want to talk about who are bad apples? Yes, I agree with that and they do need to be controlled.”
Funding for the projects will be primarily through federal and state grants and maintained through a potential increase in trail permit costs and sales tax. No trail-related property tax increases are anticipated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.