LOWVILLE — Lewis County authorities say excess sales tax and a healthy general fund would cover the agreed upon railroad purchase price $1 million greater than the anticipated amount without any tax increase.

After more than two months of official negotiations and 10 years since a deal was previously reached, Lewis County agreed to pay Genesee Valley Transportation $2.5 million for all of the track the county sought going north from Lowville to Croghan and to Carthage, and two small “siding” sections of track in Lyons Falls.

