LGBTQ veterans sue gov over ‘Don’t Ask Don’t Tell’

Rainbow flags, a symbol of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer pride and the LGBTQ social movements, are seen outside the Stonewall Monument in New York on June 7, 2022. Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

A group of LGBTQ veterans who were discharged because of their sexual orientation filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Department of Defense seeking to end the discrimination they say they still have to face more than a decade after the repeal of “Don’t Ask Don’t Tell.”

DADT, a discriminatory policy adopted by the Pentagon in 1983, allowed for the discharge of openly LGBTQ service members and barred LGBTQ people from enlisting in the service.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.