Lewis County artists finally getting a look

Watercolorist Amanda Drake’s painting entitled “Lake Life” is shown in progress. Drake brought the concept of an Art Walk to Naturally Lewis, Lewis County’s economic development administration, and together they will bring the idea to fruition from Sept. 8 to Oct. 2 at the Lyons Falls Riverside Park. Courtesy of A. Drake

LOWVILLE — Thirty art works by 24 artists will be included in Lewis County’s first Art Walk event.

Paintings in watercolors and acrylics, an ink and charcoal drawing, graphic art with a moving twist, photographs and a wood burning piece are among those that will be printed onto “all weather-friendly” plastic slates to be suspended on the fence at the Lyons falls Riverside Park from Sept. 8 to Oct. 2.

