LOWVILLE — Thirty art works by 24 artists will be included in Lewis County’s first Art Walk event.
Paintings in watercolors and acrylics, an ink and charcoal drawing, graphic art with a moving twist, photographs and a wood burning piece are among those that will be printed onto “all weather-friendly” plastic slates to be suspended on the fence at the Lyons falls Riverside Park from Sept. 8 to Oct. 2.
“The committee decided that since it’s the first year, everybody that entered should have one piece in it,” said Kaylee Tabolt, development specialist for event organizer Naturally Lewis. “Everybody got one piece in — they could submit up to three — and a few have two … They are all fantastic. I had no idea how talented people are in this county.”
Local artist and entrepreneur Amanda Drake brought the idea to Naturally Lewis, the economic development administration for Lewis County, after seeing it done in Rochester.
“Art initiatives have not been a priority in the community and we want them to be so this was us reaching out to the (artist) community, giving them the platform,” Tabolt said. “We want to emphasize arts in the community more in the future.”
“This is like a pilot program so we can get our feet wet, we can learn from all the artists, the creatives and the entire community — and then run with it,” Tabolt added.
The kickoff of the Art walk is being held on the same evening as Food Truck Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. in the park.
The artists and their works selected for participation in the event include:
n Amanda Drake, Lyonsdale: Watercolor painting, “Lake Life”
n Ashley Galligan, Forestport: Acrylic painting, “Soul Shine”
n Ashley VanBeber, Boonville: Charcoal and ink, “Afternoon Dive” and “Morning Bugle”
n Cheryl Priest, Adams Center: Watercolor, “Sun on the Susans in Honeyville”
n Courtney Newvine, Port Leyden: Photography, untitled
n Danita Sessions, Glenfield: Acrylic “Rainy Days and Mondays”
n Darlene Croniser, Lyons Falls: Watercolor, “Just a Rippling brook” watercolor; “Transition”
n Frank Ashby, Barneveld: Acrylic, “Woman in Hat” painting
n Heather Collins, Port Leyden: Acrylic, “The Aroma of Early Spring”
n Jennifer Wright, Croghan: Wood burning, “Hunter’s Perspective”
n Jesse Irwin, Great Bend: Photography, “Headwaters of the Black River”
n Lee Ann Platt, Boonville: Photography, “Golden Reflection,” “Blue on Blue”
n Maryann Girardi Ubriaco, Watertown: Acrylic, “The Ascension”
n Megan Kleine, Lyons Falls: Watercolor and marker, “high Peak Feels”
n Megan Krokowski, Lyons Falls: Photography “Snout It Out”
n Olivia Sheldon - Copenhagen: Photography, untitled
n Rachel Grunert - Beaver Falls: Digital art, augmented reality, “Trout Doubt”
n Sharon Kelly, Lowville: Oil painting, “Majestic Mountain”
n Travis Widrick, Lowville: Photography, “Naturally Ladybugs”
n Vashta Osbourne, Glenfield: Photography, “Snow Angel”
n Veda Bailey, Port Leyden: Acrylic, “Neon Lillies”
n William Paige Scott, Port Leyden: Digital art, “Lost in Thought”
