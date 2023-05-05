Lions clean up

In advance of Earth Day, the Lowville Lions conducted a cleanup of the stretch of Route 26 which they adopted about four years ago. The Lions participating in the April 15 event included, from left, Jen Condrey, Tom Spaulding, Liz Spaulding, Kelly Clark, Heidi Vanzandt, Lou Ann Keefer, Ann Hill and Randy Schell. They were joined by Lion Manoj Vora and community members Nicole Turck, a candidate for Lewis County Sheriff and her husband, Phil. The clean up removed 25 bags and ‘lots of miscellaneous extras’ from the 2-mile stretch of highway. Photo provided
