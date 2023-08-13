LISBON — Lisbon Homecoming will be honoring its volunteer fire department which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.
“It is important to recognize the fire department because the department is a pillar of our community and they do a lot for our small town,” said Jordan Putney, a member of the Homecoming Committee in charge of planning the 2023 celebration, “They are all volunteer members that take time from their own families, friends, and jobs to help out our community when they need it. These men and women leave their dinner tables, kids sporting events, sleep in the middle of the night, celebrations, or every day life to save others lives, fight fires, and tend to accidents.”
St. Lawrence County and Lisbon Town Historian Nancy J. LaFaver said that the volunteer fire department was first organized on Dec. 5, 1923, with only two members.
“It began with only two members and has grown into a group of 56 men and women who serve their community on a complete volunteer basis,” she said.
Putney said that the committee has been working hard on providing an entertaining weekend not only for the residents of Lisbon but visitors who are looking for something to do. Some new events and activities have been added to classics that people enjoy.
“People really enjoyed the bull, fireworks, and the band last year so we brought them back. We have some other returning events we are also looking forward too. We have added a dunk tank, a photo booth, face painting, and some carnival games,” said Putney.
The majority of events are held at the Fireman’s Field, behind the fire department.
Morgan’s Munchies and Cabo San Taco will be providing food.
Putney said that Lisbon Homecoming allows people of all ages an opportunity to celebrate their community.
“Homecoming is important to the community because it is an opportunity of all ages to get together and celebrate. We celebrate small town living in a safe environment with fun activities that people enjoy doing,” said Putney, “It’s a good way to wrap up summer before kids go back to school, some people return to work, and others head back to southern climates. Lisbon takes pride in the community and we are grateful that the firemen allow us to use the field to bring everyone together in one place.”
The following is the schedule of events for Lisbon Homecoming:
7-11 p.m. - Dance and band Pure Country performing at the American Legion;
All-day garage sales continue;
7:30 - 10 a.m. - Breakfast/rummage sale at the United Presbyterian Church, 26 Church St. Breakfast consists of ham, sausage, home fries, eggs, French toast, buttered toast, coffee, juice and milk for $10. Kids under seven are free;
7:15 a.m. - registration for the 9th annual “Let’s Feed Lisbon” 5K Fun Run/Walk at the Fireman’s Field with all proceeds benefiting the Lisbon Food Pantry/LCS Backpack Program;
8 a.m. - 5K Fun Run/Walk begins for walkers, 8:15 a.m. runners begin, and at 8:18 a.m. the 1 Mile Fun Run begins. Cost is $20 per person for the 5K, $10 per child and a family cap of $75. Contact Wendy Jacobs at (315) 244-8925 for more information;
8 a.m. - 10 p.m. - Lisbon Central School Class of 1963 reunion at the Lisbon Beach Pavilion;
9 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Free clothing offered at the Lisbon Wesleyan Church;
9 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Book Sale at the library;
Noon – Chicken barbecue at the Lisbon Fire Department. Cost is $15 for a full meal, $8 for a half chicken only and $10 for a kids meal. Dinner includes half a chicken, macaroni salad, potato salad, beans, dinner roll and dessert. Eat in or take-out;
1 p.m. - Vendor show at Fireman’s Field;
5 p.m. - Parade down Main Street, line up begins at 4:30 p.m.;
5 p.m. - Ice Cream Social at the White Church;
5 p.m. - dusk – Fireman’s Field events including bounce houses, dunk tank, photo booth, food trucks and the band Kane performing; and
Dusk – Fireworks at Fireman’s Field.
