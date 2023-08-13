Lisbon Homecoming celebrates fire department 100th anniversary

Line dancers with the Heuvelton Stompers participate in the 2022 Lisbon Homecoming parade. Chris Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

LISBON — Lisbon Homecoming will be honoring its volunteer fire department which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

“It is important to recognize the fire department because the department is a pillar of our community and they do a lot for our small town,” said Jordan Putney, a member of the Homecoming Committee in charge of planning the 2023 celebration, “They are all volunteer members that take time from their own families, friends, and jobs to help out our community when they need it. These men and women leave their dinner tables, kids sporting events, sleep in the middle of the night, celebrations, or every day life to save others lives, fight fires, and tend to accidents.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.