I have been living near a deserted campus since mid-March. It seems strange, but kind of interesting seeing St. Lawrence University (SLU) almost abandoned. There are still some students stuck on campus, but you hardly ever see them because they have to stay in their dorms.
There are more people walking around or near the campus. But that isn’t good because you have to make sure you are six feet away or more. Now, instead of just passing by people slightly worrying about how your dog will react with the other person’s dog, you worry about getting COVID-19 just by getting too close to the other person. You also have to cross over onto the other street whenever you see someone walking toward you on the sidewalk. It feels like you’re in a movie. It doesn’t feel real.
It’s been quite nice out. And I play tennis, but now none of the nets are up. It isn’t just tennis. Any team sport you play or anything you want to do with other people other than your family is on pause.
And it’s affecting more just the local community.
“I was sad when I found out the semester on campus was officially done and everyone had to leave SLU,” says Taylor Diffley, a tennis coach and graduate student at SLU. Taylor was my tennis coach but is now back home.
97% of the students at St. Lawrence lived on campus. When the campus closed, almost all of them had to leave.
“You don’t get that ‘campus experience’ back once you leave college, and since St. Lawrence is such a special place, having season end so abruptly and campus close early created a lot of mixed feelings,” says Taylor.
It’s sad to me that people can’t see their friends or anyone outside of their immediate family. I hope this ends soon so I can go back to Mckinley Middle School in Canton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.