Local author visits Copenhagen seniors

COPENHAGEN — The Copenhagen Central School English 12 class had a visit from a local author after reading her latest best seller.
Lori Atkinson’s students, in preparation for writing a research paper, asked to study serial killers due to their interest in the Netflix series about Jeffrey Dahmer and Ted Bundy.
“Over Christmas break, I worked on developing the research unit,” said Ms. Atkinson. “They studied and researched various topics such as whether or not serial killers were born or if the environment impacted them to why serial killers take trophies.”
After reading local author Ellen Marie Wiseman’s newest book which featured a serial killer, the English teacher decided to incorporate it into the curriculum.
“The kids applied what they learned to the serial killer in the book and analyzed which type they thought he was and why,” she said.
The author agreed to visit the students to answer questions about how she got started in writing and how she got ideas for her historical novels as well as answering specific question about the book the students read for their class.
“Students loved the book and were excitedly anticipating her visit so they could ask questions and get copies of her books signed,” the teacher said. “The students highly recommend the book and can’t wait to read more of her work.”
Ms. Wiseman of Three Mile Bay, is a New York Times bestselling author whose works have been translated into 22 languages and sold around the world. She currently has six published novels — “What She Left Behind,” “Coal River,” “The Life She Was Given,” “The Orphan Collector” and “The Lost Girls Of Willowbrook.” She is working on a seventh about eugenics in America.
“It was one of my best teaching days because they were enthusiastic and one student even told her that she made them love reading again,” Ms. Atkinson said of the author’s visit.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.