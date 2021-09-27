CLAYTON — Local musician Joey A. Collins got into music as a profession almost by accident. Like many a story, it started with a girl.
While things didn’t work out with the girl he went to see in Spain, Mr. Collins continued to travel Europe and lived in Australia for about a year, playing and falling in love with the performance of music again.
Now, music is Mr. Collins’ full-time occupation and his sole income for about 2½ months, but he has been doing music more professionally since 2017 when he started booking gigs and writing songs.
The 29-year-old musician grew up in Chaumont singing and playing the guitar and always loved it, but never saw it as a career when he was younger, so he worked for seven or eight years before deciding to take some of his savings and travel Europe.
“I brought my little travel guitar to goof off at the beach or at the hostels I was staying at, but I slowly started playing more and got back into it and just played all day while I was traveling,” he said. “I started writing and people liked what I was playing, covers and originals both, and I had fun, so why not keep going? It was kind of almost an accident.”
Australia is where Mr. Collins started really booking gigs and writing. Once he was stateside again, he started recording those songs in the summer of 2019 in his apartment.
Now, the mixes for those songs are being finalized and his debut album, Shades, is shaping up.
The album will include eight or nine songs, with the first released on all the usual streaming platforms Friday. To celebrate the release of the album’s first song, called “Insignificance,” Joey Collins and The Creatives — as his group is known, most consistently including his brother-in-law, Steve Dettmer — put on a show Friday night at the Lost Navigator.
“I’m trying to do these release shows each time I do a single, so one each month in a different town,” he said. “I want to do them in little pocket towns out there on the river and the lake, and then do the final release here in Watertown someplace. That would be in January, and that would be the last five or six songs on the album all coming out at once.”
While he has been playing the album’s songs since he wrote them, the difference from his live performances is there will be bass, drums, guitar, and even keyboards on the recorded tracks.
Friday was the first time he had a bassist with him playing all the songs out. In the beginning it was just Mr. Collins on guitar and vocals and Mr. Dettmer on drums.
Now, he has local musician and SUNY Potsdam Crane School of Music student Jack Wiley rounding out The Creatives, saying the three of them are a sort of a “power trio.”
A pretty regular face at businesses in Clayton, Mr. Collins plays all over the area and said he will go wherever anyone will hire him. His hope, after the album comes out, is to book a few festivals and tours and really try to break out from just the bar scene.
Growing up in the 1990s and 2000s, Mr. Collins was into bands like Coheed and Cambria, Say Anything, The Fall of Troy, Green Day and more.
When he got back into music a few years ago, he started playing blues and other genres, and listens to “pretty much everything.”
As for the album’s impending release, Mr. Collins’ predominant feeling, aside from nerves from never having done something like this before, is one of being “stoked.”
“I just got back a copy of another one of the songs; as I’m releasing these I’m still getting them back from the guy who’s finishing them for me,” he said. “I’m getting really excited about the whole thing.”
If he doesn’t have any place else to play after the release, he said he’ll just make up a tour and ask some bars if he can throw events there.
As for Friday’s event, to kick off the first party and first song for the album, he had shirts printed at the Whimsical Pig. He tie-dyed about 40 shirts himself. While it was a lot of work and he hopes to never do that again, he said they came out great and it was all worth it.
“I’m just stoked about this single release and the album coming out,” he said. “I’m super thankful to everybody who’s helping out with this.”
