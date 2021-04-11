Local regulation adoption process webinar April 15

WATERTOWN — The Tug Hill Commission will present a webinar on “Local Regulation: Enactment Procedure” noon on Thursday, April 15.
This session, led by Chris Eastman and Patricia Burke of the state Department of State, will address the process a municipality must go through to adopt a resolution, ordinance or local law, as well as the merits of using each procedure. Topics will include notice provisions and posting; aging of legislation prior to action; required hearings; and required referrals. Compliance with State Environmental Quality Review (SEQR) and post-adoption procedures will round out the discussion.
Eastman is manager of the Local Government Training program at the New York Department of State. He received a master’s degree in regional planning from the State University of New York at Albany in 2002. The focus of his study included site-value taxation, an alternative approach to property taxation in which land is taxed at a rate greater than the buildings on it in infill areas to provide incentive for development. In addition to having been both a city planner and a county planner, Eastman has worked for the Preservation League of New York state and, on his own, restoring old windows.
Burke is a Local Government Specialist with the state Department of State. Prior to her service at the Department of State, she worked at the state Office of Real Property Services. Burke holds a master’s degree in regional planning from the State University of New York at Albany, with an environmental concentration that studied wind turbine planning considerations, and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from St. John Fisher College in Rochester. Prior to her public service, she was an editor for a national legal publishing firm.
