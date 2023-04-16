LOWVILLE — Four Republican county-level candidates in Lewis County also seeking the Conservative Party line were denied that opportunity by the state Conservative Party. In three cases, the influence of the county Republican Committee chairperson was the primary cause.

Unlike the other 14 Republican candidates for county-level offices that filed designating petitions for the Conservative Party, incumbent sheriff Michael J. Carpinelli and legislator candidates Thomas M. Kalamas in District 2, Patrick F. Mahar in District 3 and Erik J. Griffin in District 5 were denied.

