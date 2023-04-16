LOWVILLE — Four Republican county-level candidates in Lewis County also seeking the Conservative Party line were denied that opportunity by the state Conservative Party. In three cases, the influence of the county Republican Committee chairperson was the primary cause.
Unlike the other 14 Republican candidates for county-level offices that filed designating petitions for the Conservative Party, incumbent sheriff Michael J. Carpinelli and legislator candidates Thomas M. Kalamas in District 2, Patrick F. Mahar in District 3 and Erik J. Griffin in District 5 were denied.
“I’m disappointed that the Conservative Party didn’t allow for competition on their party line when they have for other candidates in the same county,” said Mr. Mahar.
Generally, a person must be registered with a party to run for office under that party’s designation in New York state, however, non-party members can be granted a waiver for that requirement — the Wilson-Pakula Waiver.
Because the Conservative Party does not have an organized committee or interim leader in Lewis County, the decision fell to the state Conservative Party led by Gerald J. Kassar.
In an interview on Thursday, Mr. Kassar said that with the exception of the race for sheriff, a conversation with Michael Young — the county Republican chairperson — informed his decisions.
“If there were no primaries and there was nothing else happening, I didn’t see any reason why we shouldn’t (allow the candidates’ petitions), but if there was a primary for some of these other offices and I hadn’t had a chance to talk to anybody (candidates or local party members), I didn’t see why we should,” Mr. Kassar said in an interview on Thursday.
In the case of the District 2 race, however, Mr. Kalamas was the only candidate that sought the Conservative Party endorsement. There would have been Conservative primaries in Districts 3 and 5 if Mr. Mahar and Mr. Griffin were allowed to run.
Mr. Kassar said he had to rely on Mr. Young for information about the candidates because he did not recall speaking to the candidates or hearing from any Conservative Party members in the area about them, but Mr. Kalamas and Mr. Mahar claim they reached out to Mr. Kassar before petitions could even be filed.
Mr. Mahar said he had called the state Conservative Party office to introduce himself and ask for the party’s endorsement in the last week of March but no one from the party returned his call.
Being refused the endorsement caught Mr. Kalamas by surprise because he was under the impression he had already been approved after he submitted a letter of intent explaining his views and speaking to Mr. Kassar.
“It must have been six or eight months ago. (Mr. Kassar) called the Board of Elections or somebody in Lewis County and he called me back and said, ‘Yep, you’re good to go. Get your petition, do this, do that.’ I got my petition... and then on the 10th I got a call from the Board of Elections saying that I would not be endorsed by the Conservative Party,” said Mr. Kalamas. “I called Jerry (Kassar) right up to ask him what’s going on and he kind of hee-hawed around and said they had a meeting and that they made some decisions and that was it.”
Mr. Kassar said he believes he told Mr. Mahar that in addition to not wanting “to be involved in primaries,” that he “just didn’t think living here in Brooklyn that it was my role to get in the middle those things” on Monday.
The information used to base the ballot decisions came from Lewis County Republican Committee Chairperson Michael F. Young, Mr. Kassar said.
“Mike Young did have influence on me on this and I’ll tell you, this happens in other counties (without organized Conservative parties,) too,” he said.
Mr. Young acknowledged that he discussed candidates after passing and filing the Conservative Party petitions for nine legislator candidates and five county-wide candidates as a Notary Public which he does for “all those that ask,” but that Mr. Mahar and Mr. Kalamas did their own petitions.
“He (Mr. Kassar) asked me what I thought. I passed those petitions and that’s what they went with. I was told they were going to pick one or the other in Pat’s (Mr. Mahar’s) race. They told me they weren’t going to have a primary,” Mr. Young said, adding that he did disclose that Mr. Mahar’s opponent in District 3 is his niece, incumbent Jessica L. Young.
Mr. Young was adamant, however, that he did not campaign or lobby against any candidates although he admitted he “did question Mr. Griffin’s candidacy.”
The Republican leader claimed he “did not say anything about” Mr. Kalamas and was surprised the candidate was not endorsed being that the incumbent candidate in that race did not file a Conservative Party petition.
In general, Mr. Young said he thought the Conservatives were only going to allow unopposed Republicans to run on their line but admitted he encouraged a primary be held in the district attorney race between incumbent Leanne K. Moser and attorney Jeffrey G. Tomkins.
“I understood Leanne (Moser) was going to get the endorsement but he (Mr. Tomkins) asked for at least a chance in the (Conservative) primary,” said Mr. Young.
According to Mr. Kassar, he “authorized a Conservative primary there because I did speak with the candidates and thought that on a county-wide office like that, we wanted to give the voters a choice.”
The sheriff’s race was the only one in which the Conservative leader did not need Mr. Young’s input to make a decision.
“He (Mr. Young) led me to believe they have no preference (between the two candidates) and would let the primaries decide,” said Mr. Kassar.
The Conservative Party announced their official endorsement for sheriff candidate Nichole K. Turck after Mr. Kassar had a series of conversations with her before petitions were filed.
“I realized with her background in the community, the amount of time she had spent in the barracks in the community, in the district — I think she had like 27 years law enforcement experience in the area — she is a very strong candidate,” Mr. Kassar said. “I find her to be an aggressive candidate who is very knowledgable about what we’re dealing with state wide... She was very impressive.”
He added that Mr. Carpinelli’s petition was not approved to set up a primary race and he did not receive an endorsement because the three-term sheriff had not sought the endorsement when he was reelected in 2019 in an uncontested race and because Mr. Carpinelli “was not in touch with us” until a few days before petition filing began.
For his part, Mr. Carpinelli understands and was not surprised his petition for candidacy was not accepted after the party announced its endorsement of Mrs. Turck.
“That’s politics. Politics are politics and that’s it,” he said in an interview on Friday. “Mr. Kassar and I talked and, like I said, I get it.”
The “no primaries” approach is a departure from previous legislator elections. In 2019, the Conservative Party approved a primary race between the two Republican legislator candidates for District 4 which ended in a tie broken by Mr. Kassar and in 2015, two legislator races had Conservative primaries in addition to the district attorney and clerk races.
A total of 22 petitions for Conservative Party candidacy were submitted this year across village, town and county candidates with only the four county-level requests denied. The party has 344 registered voters according to county Board of Elections statistics and is the county’s fourth largest political party.
Some of the candidates, including Mr. Kalamas, plan to file a petition to also run as an independent candidate in the November general election regardless of primary results to ensure all active voters — including the 8,076 people of the 17,274 registered voters who are not registered Republicans, also get a say.
