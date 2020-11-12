The Long Lake/Raquette Lake Parks and Recreation Department has announced the winners of their annual Halloween Scarecrow Contest:

Scariest Scarecrow — Beeba Norris

Halloween Spirit — Autumn Miller

Most Creative — Bayli Bird

View (Arts Center) Old Forge announced the winners of the Quilts Unlimited Exhibition:

Best in Show and “Silver Needle” Award — “Love Letters,” by Judith Craddock

NACQJ Award of Merit — “Painted Shards-Before Quarantine I Was a White Bed Sheet,” by Nancy DiDonato

Art Quilts

First place — “Memories in a High Rise,” by Nancy Mirman

Second place — “Mother and Child,” by Susan Robinson

Bed Quilts

First place — “Unity Medallion,” by Karen Leavitt Hanley

Second place — “Patience,” by Donnie Brownsey

Wall Quilts

First place — “Painted Shards-Before Quarantine I Was a White Bed Sheet,” by Nancy DiDonato

Second place — “Shifting Perspectives,” by Ronald Stefanak

