The Long Lake/Raquette Lake Parks and Recreation Department has announced the winners of their annual Halloween Scarecrow Contest:
Scariest Scarecrow — Beeba Norris
Halloween Spirit — Autumn Miller
Most Creative — Bayli Bird
View (Arts Center) Old Forge announced the winners of the Quilts Unlimited Exhibition:
Best in Show and “Silver Needle” Award — “Love Letters,” by Judith Craddock
NACQJ Award of Merit — “Painted Shards-Before Quarantine I Was a White Bed Sheet,” by Nancy DiDonato
Art Quilts
First place — “Memories in a High Rise,” by Nancy Mirman
Second place — “Mother and Child,” by Susan Robinson
Bed Quilts
First place — “Unity Medallion,” by Karen Leavitt Hanley
Second place — “Patience,” by Donnie Brownsey
Wall Quilts
First place — “Painted Shards-Before Quarantine I Was a White Bed Sheet,” by Nancy DiDonato
Second place — “Shifting Perspectives,” by Ronald Stefanak
