Lowville speaker to cover Lebanese issues

Melanie Baggao

LOWVILLE — The Lowville Baptist Church, 7627 N. State St., will host a speaker at 6 p.m. Sept. 27.

Melanie Baggao, a Global Servant with International Ministries in Lebanon, teaches English at the Arab Baptist Theological Seminary and has experience working with refugees and asylum seekers. She is currently the associate director of Insaaf, a drop-in center for migrant domestic workers.

