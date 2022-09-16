LOWVILLE — The Lowville Baptist Church, 7627 N. State St., will host a speaker at 6 p.m. Sept. 27.
Melanie Baggao, a Global Servant with International Ministries in Lebanon, teaches English at the Arab Baptist Theological Seminary and has experience working with refugees and asylum seekers. She is currently the associate director of Insaaf, a drop-in center for migrant domestic workers.
The former middle school teacher from California was commissioned to serve with American Baptist International Ministries in the Middle East in 2015.
Her work in Lebanon has been among refugees but it is currently with migrant domestic workers, some of whom have been abused.
According to a 2021 World Bank Lebanon Economic Monitor, Lebanon is going through one of the world’s most severe economic crises since the mid-19th century.
“My presentation will touch on the challenges living in Lebanon at the moment, including the aftermath of the Beirut Blast in August 2020 and complications with COVID,” Ms. Baggao said.
The main purpose of Ms. Baggao’s presentation is to update her supporting church, Lowville Baptist, about her ministry in Lebanon.
“The church is inviting the rest of the community and I think anyone who attends would take away some knowledge about how the Syrian War has impacted that region, how corrupt leaders are destroying their country economically and how followers of Jesus are responding in dire circumstances,” she said.
The church will host a potluck dinner before the presentation.
Church member Lynn Pisaniello said the purpose of the information session is “to know what God is doing in different parts of the world” as well as to gain insight to the plight of the people of Lebanon.
For more information, contact the church at 315-376-2115.
