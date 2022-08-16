LOWVILLE — The time has come for Lowville Food Pantry CEO Daniel N. Taylor to step down due to health reasons.
“I have been battling cancer for four years and cancer is winning,” Mr. Taylor said.
The food pantry board, of which the CEO is also president, is seeking someone to take the reins of the largest pantry in Lewis County. The board will name an interim president during its August meeting.
Mr. Taylor said the CEO handles the day-to-day operations of the pantry, which is open Monday through Friday and has emergency services 24 hours, seven days a week. Duties include ordering food from the Food Pantry of Central New York, reporting to agencies that oversee the organization, training volunteers and overseeing all the pantry’s programs — Santa for Seniors, food giveaways, Food Sense, Christmas Sharing and the summer backpack program.
“We are looking for someone who believes in our mission that no one should go hungry,” he said. “Someone who has the time and patience. Someone who will work well with the volunteers. Who is part of the community. Who can work with the churches.”
Admittedly, over the past 15 years that he has headed up the food pantry and its programs, the CEO said he has taken on more than what the job originally entailed. He has been training volunteers to take over some of the duties to decrease the load for the new leader.
“It has grown from a small, once-a-month pantry to very big with room to grow,” he said, noting that one project they hope to start is a community garden.
The food pantry CEO is a volunteer position with the only payment, according to Mr. Taylor, the “joy in knowing you are helping the community.”
Mr. Taylor said he has been “feeding people in the community for 30 years.”
After being disabled from a work injury, he began helping Mae Schneeberger with Food Sense, eventually taking over the monthly discounted food distribution. Then he was approached by local churches that ran a food pantry out of the United Methodist Church to head up that program which was moved downtown.
Under his direction, the pantry grew and moved to the Farmer Coop location on Forest Avenue and finally to its new location, 5502 Trinity Ave., “sold” to the organization by QubicaAMF Worldwide LLC for $1 in 2016. In October 2021, community members gathered to celebrate the grand opening of the pantry’s new expansion, a two-story, 3,600-square-foot red steel pantry building. Work is still being done, with roofing and siding being installed and the finishings on the office area, which the new director will also have to oversee.
In stepping down as CEO, Mr. Taylor sees the new building as the highlight of his years of service and the COVID-19 pandemic as the low point.
“COVID caused a lot of stress but we weathered through and found ways to work through it,” he said. “The community stood beside us.”
Mr. Taylor hopes to work as long as he physically can and be able to help with the training and transition of a new executive officer. He said training through the Food Bank of Central New York is also required but is done mostly online.
“It’s been a labor of love for me,” he said. “I love feeding people. I love to cook.”
Resumes are being accepted for the position and can be sent to Judy Karelus, in care of the Lowville Food Pantry, 5502 Trinity Ave., Lowville, NY 13367.
Monetary donations are being accepted to complete the construction. Checks can be sent to Lowville Food Pantry, with “Capital Campaign” noted in the memo.
To learn more about the food pantry, go to its page on Facebook or visit www.lowvillefoodpantry.org.
