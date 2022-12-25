Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 18F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches. Heavier amounts in persistent snowbands..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 18F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches. Heavier amounts in persistent snowbands.