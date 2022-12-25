LOWVILLE — Ice making began Dec. 12 at the rink in the Forest Park Pavilion at Lewis County Fairgrounds on Bostwick Street. Although the rink’s refrigeration system is very beneficial for both making and keeping ice through the up and down temperatures of recent winters, the open air rink still requires a decent stretch of colder weather to make the initial sheet of ice. Volunteers worked all week long to build the ice, layer by layer. To get a solid sheet of ice the water is applied in thin layers, waiting for each layer to dry before the next is applied. The town and village of Lowville ice skating program opens Dec. 26.
In addition to the usual open skating schedule the early afternoon schedule has expanded to be open 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Thanks to a grant from the Lewis County Youth Bureau, the Recreation Commission has been able to purchase new skates for those who do not have skates, but wish to take advantage of the program.
Weather permitting, the skating season is held through March 19.
Open skating is available 1 to 3 p.m. and 3:30 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 1 to 3 p.m. and 3:30 to 9 p.m. Friday; 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
During school vacations and holidays — Dec. 26-30; Mondays, Jan. 2 and Jan. 16; and Feb. 20-24 — the rink is open noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday and noon to 9 p.m. Friday.
The rink is closed any day weather or travel conditions are unsuitable for safe operation. On those days when Lowville Academy and Central School District closes for a snow day, there will be an announcement via internet and radio if the rink will be open and the hours of operation.
For further information contact Michael Young at 315-771-9910.
