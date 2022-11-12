Lowville celebrates selflessness of veterans

A combined honor guard with representatives of the American Legion Post 162, Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 6912 and Marine Corp. League Detachment 754 gave a salute during the Veterans Day observance at Veterans Park in Lowville. Elaine M. Avallone/Johnson Newspapers

LOWVILLE — About 20 people gathered at Veterans Park on The Parkway at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month for the annual observance of Veterans Day.

C. Lee Hinkleman, commander of American Legion Post 162, addressed the group speaking of the selflessness of comrades in arms.

