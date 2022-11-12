LOWVILLE — About 20 people gathered at Veterans Park on The Parkway at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month for the annual observance of Veterans Day.
C. Lee Hinkleman, commander of American Legion Post 162, addressed the group speaking of the selflessness of comrades in arms.
“Self was forgotten in the cause of the greater good,” he said. “As a brave man he marched away with the abiding faith in his God, his country and his flag.”
The chaplain, Dennis Everson of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 6912, said a blessing and prayed for those comrades “called to the high command.”
An honor guard comprised of representatives of local the veterans groups — American Legion, VFW and Marine Corp League Detachment 754 gave a gun salute and American Legion Auxiliary member Sherry Tyrrell facilitated the playing of Taps on a ceremonial bugle.
In attendance were members of the local posts and auxiliaries along with members of the general public.
Three generations of a local family attended in remembrance of their veterans.
Bernadette Levesque of Port Leyden, who said this was the second year she came to the ceremony, attended with her son, daughter and two granddaughters in honor of her husband Ricky who was a Marine and her father-in-law, Joseph.
Following the ceremony, the posts held open houses.
