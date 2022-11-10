Support sought for Lowville veteran banners

Banners honoring veterans hang along the streets of Lowville. Johnson Newspapers

CARTHAGE — Two years ago, two Future Career and Community Leaders of America members from Lowville Academy and Central School began a program to hang banners honoring veterans.

The mission of the organization is to promote personal growth and leadership using family and consumer sciences education and has many categories for projects that embrace personal development to community development.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.