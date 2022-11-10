CARTHAGE — Two years ago, two Future Career and Community Leaders of America members from Lowville Academy and Central School began a program to hang banners honoring veterans.
The mission of the organization is to promote personal growth and leadership using family and consumer sciences education and has many categories for projects that embrace personal development to community development.
Anna Exford and Mackenzie Ples came up with the idea for the service project during a Veterans Day ceremony when the names of local veterans were read. Originally seven banners went up along South State Street. Over the next few years, the program expanded and there are now 60 banners hung along South Street from Bostwick to Railroad streets and along the first block of Shady Avenue.
“When we started this project, our goal was to bring pride to our town through memories of America’s heroes,” the students said. “We wanted to give every family or friend of a veteran from Lowville the ability to memorialize them, and have loved hearing the stories that came in along with the applications.”
The program organizers said that although they are thankful for the support the people of Lowville have given them the past couple of years, the purchase of 60 banners is a double edged sword.
“This large turnout has been difficult to keep up with,” they said. “The village (of Lowville) is unable to supply us with workers or equipment to hang the banners, and being seniors in high school, we do not have much time left to devote to the banners.”
In order to continue the initiative, the group will not be accepting any new banner applications until further notice.
Once arrangements are made to contract for hanging the banners in the spring and taking them down in the fall, then the application process will be reopened. For the time being, there will be a waiting list for the banners.
Another change to the program is that to be eligible for a banner, veterans must have served in combat.
“If you would like to see our village veteran banners continue to be hung, we need your help,” the students said.
Those willing to aid with the project or who have suggestions, should contact the Future Career and Community Leaders of America adviser Amy Beyer at abeyer@lowvilleacademy.org.
