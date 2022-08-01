Lowville VFW Donates Flag

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6912, Lowville, recently donated a flag to the Lewis County Search and Rescue. In attendance for the presentation were former Commander Dennis Everson, Commander Dan Martin, Josh Levesque, Operations Manager Search and Rescue, Marianne McLane, Auxiliary President, VFW Senior vice commander Jeffrey Norton and Auxiliary chaplain/Americanism chairperson Elsie Keefer. Photo provided
