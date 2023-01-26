Patriot’s Pen winners announced

Every year the Lewis County Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6912 holds scholarship contests. The theme of this year’s Patriot’s Pen contest, for students grades six to eight, was ‘My Pledge to Our Veterans.’ Winners of the essay contest were awarded certificates and monetary prizes. Pictured, from left, are VFW Auxiliary president Marianne McLane; first place winner, Emma Jantzi, from Lowville Academy and Central School; second place winner, Blake Beyer, from Beaver River Central School; third place Madelyn Planck from Beaver River and Dan Martin, Post Commander.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.