Sign for the town of Lyme offices on Route 12E on June 16, 2021. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

CHAUMONT — Lyme Community Days events, which were scheduled to begin Friday night and run through Sunday, have been canceled.

Town Supervisor Terry Countryman said the cancelation is due to the lithium-battery fire at a solar farm on County Route 179 that has been burning since Thursday afternoon.

