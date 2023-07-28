CHAUMONT — Lyme Community Days events, which were scheduled to begin Friday night and run through Sunday, have been canceled.
Town Supervisor Terry Countryman said the cancelation is due to the lithium-battery fire at a solar farm on County Route 179 that has been burning since Thursday afternoon.
While monitoring has shown that the air quality in the village remains safe, there is a concern that a shift in the wind direction expected Saturday may affect the quality.
Planned events had included a free concert Friday night, a craft show and fireworks on Saturday, and a car show and petting zoo on Sunday, among other activities.
The Lyme Performing Arts Council’s BBQ & Blues event scheduled for Sunday at the fire hall has been postponed. LPAC expects to reschedule the event.
Chaumont Fire Chief William Lipczynski said the fire department may still sell just the chicken prepared for the barbecue. Lipczynski said to pay attention to the department’s Facebook page for further announcements.
