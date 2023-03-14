Dreamstime/TNS

WATERTOWN — Three local nonprofit groups have selected a vacant site along Main Avenue to construct a 60-unit affordable housing center for the homeless and seriously low-income people.

Neighbors of Watertown, along with Transitional Living Services of Northern New York and Community Center for the Treatment of Addictions (CREDO), on Tuesday announced that their purchase offer was accepted for the 3-acre site near Mill Street.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.