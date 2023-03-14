WATERTOWN — Three local nonprofit groups have selected a vacant site along Main Avenue to construct a 60-unit affordable housing center for the homeless and seriously low-income people.
Neighbors of Watertown, along with Transitional Living Services of Northern New York and Community Center for the Treatment of Addictions (CREDO), on Tuesday announced that their purchase offer was accepted for the 3-acre site near Mill Street.
The three organizations plan to develop the site into 60 units, with 30 units for homeless people with substance-use disorders or mental illnesses and the remaining for low-income people. The units will be permanent housing.
Businessman P.J. Simao now owns the properties. The purchase price wasn’t disclosed.
In the fall of 2021, Transitional Living Services obtained a state grant for operational and support services funding that exceeds $450,000 annually that will go toward the homeless housing units.
According to a news release, the site is an optimal location to fit the project’s needs, with proximity to public services, and is a central location to provide services of partnering agencies.
The selected site “will add to the success of the project and help to be an answer for the ever-present community need of affordable housing and services for the homeless,” according to the groups’ statement.
The three organizations anticipate applying for capital funding this summer and hope to proceed with construction during the 2024 building season.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.