WATERTOWN — Thanks to federal American Rescue Plan Act funding, this year’s street construction work is being called the busiest season ever.
The city’s $3.6 million downtown streetscape project resumed on April 3 along Washington Street, near Public Square.
But four more major construction projects involving street and water main repairs also will get underway soon.
City Engineer Michael Delaney warned motorists that the busy construction season will cause “disruption to traffic” and minor “delays” to motorists.
Despite the inconveniences and interruptions, residents will “reap the benefits when it’s all done,” he said.
Mr. Delaney gave a status report about the amount of work that will be done this year during a Watertown Advantage Watertown meeting on Thursday. The group of business and community leaders meets monthly to talk about city issues.
The public will soon notice the four projects popping up in the city in the next few weeks, Mr. Delaney said.
“It’s going to be a lot of work,” he said.
The four projects include:
* Resurfacing and paving of Massey and Coffeen streets and the Court Street Bridge. Federal and state money will be used.
Construction is expected to begin this spring.
* Replacing water mains on Division Street East and Thompson Street. The Watertown engineering firm of Barton and Loguidice designed the project, while EDGE Civil Corporation is the general contractor.
* Water main work on Division Street East was to begin Tuesday after equipment and a crew mobilized to the site on the day before.
National Grid needs to locate some of their gas mains on the street, so work could be delayed.
* Another water main replacement project on Pratt and Sherman streets. GHD Group designed the project with EDGE Civil Corporation working as the general contractor.
A pre-construction meeting was held on Tuesday and contruction slated to begin on May 1.
* A paving project is expected to start this sping on Mill, Academy and High streets. Installing handicapped ramps also is part of the project. CHIPS funds will be used for that project.
The city received about $22 million in ARPA funding two years ago.
Instead of relying on just one engineering firm to get all that work done, the city is working with four companies on project design, he said.
They are Barton and Loguidice, GYMO Engineering, the GHD Group and Aubertine and Currier.
The water main projects vary in size and cost from $200,000 to $1.4 million.
That kind of work will be completed during the 2024 construction that uses the ARPA funding.
City Council is expected to approve more contracts for road and water main work on Monday night.
In all, the city will spend $6.6 million in ARPA funds on nine water main projects that will replace piping that dates back more than 100 years.
Once completed, up to 20,102 feet, or 3.8 miles of new steel pipe will be installed.
ARPA funding also will be used for $4.2 million in improvements at Thompson Park, $1 million for Zoo New York at the park, to help pay for the downtown streetscape project and other planned projects.
