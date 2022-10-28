Making way for new care center at CPH

Making room for the Regional Care Pavilion construction project at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, demolition work continues Wednesday to remove the former materials management facility that was attached to the west side of the hospital off Cottage Street in Potsdam. Patients and visitors are reminded that the main entrance and emergency entrance, visible on the right, are now combined and located on the back side of the hospital on Cottage Street. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
