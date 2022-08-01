Man who drowned first saved his family 65-year-old pushed wife, grandchildren to safety on bay near Sandy Creek before being pulled under

George D. Vitetta, 65, of Rotterdam, pushed his wife and two grandchildren to safety before he went under the water in Lake Ontario Bay on July 22. Submitted photo courtesy of syracuse.com

SANDY CREEK — With waves just up to their knees, George D. Vitetta and his wife Kathy watched as their grandchildren played in the water on a sand bar in a Lake Ontario bay.

Without warning, their 5-year-old granddaughter, Ella, who was wearing a life jacket, fell from the sand bar and began drifting away. Kathy yelled for her to swim back, but the little girl couldn’t because she was caught in an undercurrent, her family said.

