Meagan Daymont and Bruce Reynolds were married at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, at 3-G Volunteer Fire Company, Glenfield, with Sam Brown officiating.
The bride is the daughter of David and Tammy Daymont, Lowville. The groom is the son of Bruce and Sharon Reynolds, Heuvelton. The bride was given in marriage by her parents.
Brianna Daymont was her sister’s maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Patience Kapfer, Anais Bigelow and Liz Comins, aunt of the bride. Myleigh Berkley was flower girl.
Kevin Berkley was best man. Groomsmen were Bruce Reynolds, father of the groom; Richard Norman, brother of the groom; and Austin Reynolds, son of the groom.
A reception followed the ceremony at 3-G Volunteer Fire Company.
Mrs. Reynolds graduated from South Lewis Central School, Turin; Rochester Institute of Technology, with a bachelor’s degree in media arts; and SUNY Potsdam, with a bachelor’s degree in business. She is a graphic designer at Johnson Newspaper Corporation.
Mr. Reynolds graduated from Harrisville Central School and Nova Southeastern University, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., with a bachelor’s degree in science. He is service manager for Walmart Autocare, LeRay. Mr. Reynolds served in the Army, with an honorable discharge.
Mr. and Mrs. Reynolds reside in Carthage
“COVID-19 messed up our plans, but they did not mess up the love that was shared. Thank you to everyone who helped us celebrate the day in their own way.”
