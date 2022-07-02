LOWVILLE — Martin and Shirley (Edwards) Beyer will observe their 60th wedding anniversary on July 7.
Mr. Beyer, son of John and Evelyn Beyer, and Shirley Edwards, daughter of Gerald and Mary Edwards, were married on July 7, 1962, at St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan, with the Rev. Reginald Baliman, pastor, officiating. A reception followed the ceremony at Denmark Grange Hall.
Honor attendants were Nancy (Edwards) Beyer, Lowville, sister of the bride; and Glen Beyer, brother of the groom.
Mrs. Beyer graduated from Beaver Falls High School. She is a member of Tug Hill Quilters Guild and St. Peter’s Rosary Altar Society.
Mr. and Mrs. Beyer operated a dairy farm for 25 years, first on Tug Hill and then in 1968, they purchased their current farm on the Number Three Farm. While farming, both worked several other jobs. During the early years of marriage, both worked at AMF; and Mr. Beyer drove a school bus for Lowville Academy and Central School.
In 1988, they retired from farming to build the Ridge View Motor Lodge, opening in 1989.
They enjoy community serves, attending events with the Black River Valley Fiddlers Association and spending time with their grandchildren.
Following 18 years of owning and operating the motor lodge, they retired to travel to Florida, Arizona and Maryland. Mr. and Mrs. Beyer enjoy Sunday card games and spending time at home and at their camp.
Mr. Beyer is a member of Lowville Marine Corp League Det. 754, Carthage Elks Lodge 1762 and serves on the board of West Lowville Cemetery.
The couple has two daughters and sons-in-law, Diane (Larry) Wood, Lowville; and Darlene (Steve) Jeffers, Taneytown, Md.; a son, David Beyer, Watertown; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
