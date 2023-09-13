Singer-songwriter Mary Gauthier will perform at the Edwards Opera House Saturday. Provided photo

EDWARDS — Grammy-nominated folk singer, songwriter and author Mary Gauthier will be in Edwards on Saturday for a performance at the Edwards Opera House, 161 Main St., and a presentation at the Hepburn Library, 205 Main St.

Jaimee Harris is also performing at the 6 p.m. Opera House show. NPR called Harris the next queen of Americana.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.