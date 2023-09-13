EDWARDS — Grammy-nominated folk singer, songwriter and author Mary Gauthier will be in Edwards on Saturday for a performance at the Edwards Opera House, 161 Main St., and a presentation at the Hepburn Library, 205 Main St.
Jaimee Harris is also performing at the 6 p.m. Opera House show. NPR called Harris the next queen of Americana.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30.
There is a bundle ticket option available as a presale only. The bundle includes a ticket to Gauthier’s Edwards Hepburn Library Presentation, a CD, and the Edwards Opera House concert with Jaimee Harris.
The bundled ticket option also guarantees reserved seating for the concert in the front of the house closest to the stage.
Gauthier has played for audiences worldwide and continues to sell out venues across America on each leg of her tour.
Gauthier is celebrating her 25-plus years of songwriting with “An Evening with Mary Gauthier: A Career Retrospective Show.”
Her 11th album, “Dark Enough To See The Stars,” follows her debut book, “Saved by a Song: The Art and Healing Power of Songwriting,” and “Rifles & Rosary Beads,” her 2018 album that earned a Grammy nomination for Best Folk Album and an Album of the Year nomination from the Americana Music Association.
Gauthier’s early work, which began at 35, reflected her newfound sobriety and delved into events from a troubled life, which persisted after she became a renowned chef in Boston.
“Dark Enough to See the Stars” returns Gauthier to the confessional mode on such albums as her breakthrough release, 2005’s “Mercy Now.”
Gauthier has earned respect and admiration for her songwriting and storytelling among fans and fellow artists.
Blake Shelton’s cover of “I Drink” and Jimmy Buffett’s take on “Wheel Inside the Wheel” are just a few examples of the artists who have recorded her songs.
