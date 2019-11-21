MASSENA — The organization that rings in spring with an annual pancake breakfast and takes on other community and worldwide projects is celebrating its birthday.
The Massena Rotary Club is 70 years old, and its members celebrated with a dinner on Nov 12. The club was formed in November 1949 with the principle of “service before self.”
“The Massena Rotary Club has a long history of service in our community serving many commendable groups, many worthwhile endeavors and countless individuals,” Mayor Timmy J. Currier said in a proclamation to “celebrate, honor and recognize the Massena Rotary Club on their seventy years of distinguished service to the Massena and surrounding communities and extend the deepest appreciation for all their efforts in our community.”
Although the Rotary Club is well known for its annual pancake breakfast, it has been involved in other community and world projects.
In 1966, for instance, the club was involved with the ice rink project at Alcoa Field and, eight years later, was the force behind the Massena Arena project in 1974. Club members can be seen cleaning up the highway, or sending special needs children from the Massena area to Dodge Pond summer camp.
In addition, the Massena Rotary Club provides several scholarships to students and sponsors a Rotary Interact Club at Massena Central High School. It also works in conjunction with the Massena Elks Lodge on a yearly basis to support Massena’s food pantries and recently held their Beer/Wine Gourmet Foods Charity Event to raise money for St. Vincent de Paul, the Massena Neighborhood Center and The Salvation Army.
As part of the Rotary Club’s worldwide effort, a deep rock hydra-drill project in August 1993 provided a means for people to drill wells for water in Guatemala. In July 1994, a reforestation project planted 110,056 trees on barren mountainsides in Central America. The Massena club, along with five other Rotary Clubs, provided storage tanks for water for 12 public school in El Salvador in 2006. In 2011, the organization collected and delivered money to earthquake victims in Sal Salvador.
Curt Wood, the club’s president, said he became a Rotarian after he approached the club about providing money for a new sound system at the Massena Arena.
“They’re so energetic, so positive. They do so much for the community,” he said.
Mr. Wood said the Rotary Club often does joint projects with the Cornwall Sunrise Club from across the border.
“They’re our grandchild. We helped found the Cornwall club. The Ogdensburg club founded us,” he said.
The Massena Rotary Club also has an active relationship with the Massena Central High School Interact Club.
“District Governor Gerry Lambert was telling different Rotaries around Canada what our Interact does. It was a bragging point because they’re so awesome,” Mr. Wood said.
For instance, Rotarians participated in the recent Taste of Autumn fundraiser for Hospice and Palliative Care, serving as waiters, waitresses and busing the tables.
“We have a huge Interact Club that does so much. They were amazing,” he said.
During the dinner, Massena Town Historian and Rotarian MaryEllen Casselman spoke about what took place at the very first meeting, discussing “who was there and different things. She dug up exactly what was going on at our first meeting. She gave an amazing speech,” Mr. Wood said.
District 7040 Governor Elect Hadi Mortada from Ottawa also attended the dinner. Phil and Jackie Sheehan were recognized for their long-time service. Mrs. Sheehan was the club’s first female Rotarian, and Mr. Sheehan has been with the Rotary Club for 59 years, with 30 years of perfect attendance.
Mr. Wood was named Rotarian of the Year, and former District Governor Susan Bellor presented Rotary Foundation Paul Harris Awards. Mr. Wood also recognized Mrs. Bellor for her assistance when he took over at president.
“It’s always nice to have somebody to lean on. She was always there,” he said.
Looking ahead, Mr. Wood said the Rotary Club will be doing a money raffle called “Help Us Help Others” to raise money for its programs.
“Everything we take in goes right back out to the community,” he said.
It may not feel like spring, but plans are already in the works for the next pancake breakfast, which is scheduled for March 28 at J.W. Leary Junior High School. That will be the 60th pancake breakfast served up by the Rotarians.
“Our Rotary pancake breakfast is a huge event. It’s talked about all over the place,” Mr. Wood said.
The club meets at noon Tuesdays at Morley’s American Grill on East Orvis Street.
