MASSENA — Massena’s Solidarity Parade celebrated its 43rd year on Monday with the theme “United we bargain, divided we beg.”
Organized by representatives from around 40 unions and organizations, the parade drew more than a thousand marchers. Starting at Center Street, the procession proceeded down Main Street and concluded with a picnic at Springs Park.
This Labor Day tradition in Massena promotes the benefits of union membership, including improved living standards, benefits, wages, and workplace safety.
The Solidarity Parade was started in 1984 by Roger B. Clough, former business manager for the IBEW Local 2032, and Stephan R. Matzan, former president of United Auto Workers Local 465. It has been a Labor Day tradition in Massena since then.
