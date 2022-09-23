WATERTOWN — On a sunny, warm day, four consultants walked about seven miles around Thompson Park as part of an effort to come up with a blueprint for the historic city-owned landmark.

Representatives of Starr Whitehouse Landscape Architects and Planners PPLC spent the entire day on Wednesday at the park to see what it’s like and what it could be like in the future.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.