Mayor announces therapy dog program for Oswego police

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, left, and Officer Brandon Lummis pose with Donny, a 15-week-old goldendoodle. Barlow has announced that the Oswego Police Department recently purchased Donny for its new therapy dog program. Provided photo

OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow recently announced the city of Oswego is taking a new step in supporting the mental health and wellness of the community by introducing the police department’s newest team member, K9 Donny.

Donny is a 15-week-old goldendoodle who will be specially trained to serve as the police department’s first therapy dog.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.